Readers’ letters: Alba group has no public votes

So, Aberdeenshire Council are the first authority in Scotland to have an official Alba Party group – Leigh Wilson, Alastair Bews and Brian Topping.

Mr Wilson and Mr Bews quit the SNP in late 2020 and created the Democratic Alliance group. Barely three months later, they have quit the Democratic Alliance and joined Alba, claiming the move will “provide a fresh perspective on important subjects”.

Mr Topping, pictured, also recently quit the SNP to join Alba claiming he was “doing what so many other people are thinking”.

Whilst this may be true, and Mr Wilson, Mr Bews and Mr Topping all have the right to change their political allegiances as we all do, I would question did those who voted them in vote for the party or the person?

Surely the public have a right to elect the party they wish to be in power. However, we now have three councillors in power representing a party that no one has voted in. Wouldn’t the honourable and correct thing be for these councillors to step down and elections held to allow the public free speech/choice?

AMS.

Jab risks

Regarding the blood clot risk from the AstraZeneca jab: You are far more at risk of blood clotting from the contraceptive pill.

We have turned into a “can’t do” society.

MC.

Every medication has a risk. I don’t see how anyone can say the risks with this vaccine outweigh the benefits, given how many cases of blood clots there have actually been.

MT.

Well warned

Regarding students voting for trigger warnings in lectures: I am in favour of opening with “these topics will be discussed”.

It’s just a version of TV’s “viewer discretion is advised”.

I don’t think it’s that big a deal.

It’s not like anyone is suggesting preventing the topics from being discussed.

That I would have a problem with.

JS.