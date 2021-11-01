Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Show Links
News / Opinion / Readers' Letters

Readers’ letters: A medical museum could be inspiring

By Readers' Letters
01/11/2021, 5:00 pm
Post Thumbnail

What a fantastic project it would be to have a medical museum within the site of the historic Woolmanhill Hospital.

I hope the proposal from George Youngson and Pragnesh Bhatt will be granted permission.

It would bring to light a goldmine of history and invention currently hidden from view to the public, and a wealth of enlightenment to our children about our pioneering medical history.

I am a retired nurse and my career in the health service may have started as a child when, as an in-patient, a doctor who noticed my interest let me investigate his medical instruments. I must have been a pain in the neck, always asking questions as he nicknamed me “Marie Curiosity”.

I recall being beguiled by the nurses in their stunning uniforms of the 1940s, replete with epaulettes and starched caps. When I was discharged from hospital, I knew that one day I would become a nurse.

I worked with Mr Youngson years ago when he was a very young doctor and I a nursing sister. He was a remarkable young man then and continued to be remarkable throughout his career.

If a part of the hospital were to become a medical museum, children could visit, learn and physically see the many vintage materials and technologies contributing to healthcare over the years.

I am sure that it would stimulate an interest in the young in both history and in science, and perhaps even encourage them to go into medicine – either as a nurse or doctor.

Why would we not show off that MRI scanning, the iron lung, insulin and who knows what other ground-breaking feats originated in our Granite City?

Connie Valenzuela