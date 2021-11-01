Readers’ letters: A medical museum could be inspiring

What a fantastic project it would be to have a medical museum within the site of the historic Woolmanhill Hospital.

I hope the proposal from George Youngson and Pragnesh Bhatt will be granted permission.

It would bring to light a goldmine of history and invention currently hidden from view to the public, and a wealth of enlightenment to our children about our pioneering medical history.

I am a retired nurse and my career in the health service may have started as a child when, as an in-patient, a doctor who noticed my interest let me investigate his medical instruments. I must have been a pain in the neck, always asking questions as he nicknamed me “Marie Curiosity”.

I recall being beguiled by the nurses in their stunning uniforms of the 1940s, replete with epaulettes and starched caps. When I was discharged from hospital, I knew that one day I would become a nurse.

I worked with Mr Youngson years ago when he was a very young doctor and I a nursing sister. He was a remarkable young man then and continued to be remarkable throughout his career.

If a part of the hospital were to become a medical museum, children could visit, learn and physically see the many vintage materials and technologies contributing to healthcare over the years.

I am sure that it would stimulate an interest in the young in both history and in science, and perhaps even encourage them to go into medicine – either as a nurse or doctor.

Why would we not show off that MRI scanning, the iron lung, insulin and who knows what other ground-breaking feats originated in our Granite City?

Connie Valenzuela