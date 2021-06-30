Readers’ Letters: A bad example for schoolkids

On Friday afternoon, a large group of parents with children who attend school held a celebration which I can only assume marked the start of the summer holidays.

Judging by the number of cars left on , one would assume very few were local to the shiny new playpark which has been recently refurbished.

Why they thought it was then OK to load their children back into their cars and leave the area littered with their empty cans, bottles and banners is beyond me – a great example to set to children!

Next time you decide to use the playpark, take your stuff home with you.

B McGregor, Craigiebuckler

Hancock had to go, but Javid is a welcome replacement

There was little doubt that Matt Hancock had to go as his behaviour as health secretary was completely unacceptable when he was asking the people of this country to strictly follow the rules.

As always in these matters, all the hard work he had done as health secretary is washed away with his embarrassing resignation.

The only good thing to come out of this sad situation is the appointment of Sajid Javid as the new health secretary – he has a great track record as an excellent MP, and is a man of some considerable capability who holds out for what he believes in.

Dennis Forbes Grattan, Aberdeen