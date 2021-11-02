Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Show Links
News / Opinion / Readers' Letters

Readers’ letters: 26 years of COP and no change

By Readers' Letters
02/11/2021, 10:25 am
The Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall arrive for the Cop26 summit at the Scottish Event Campus (SEC) in Glasgow. Picture date: Monday November 1, 2021 - Phil Noble/PA Wire
The Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall arrive for the Cop26 summit at the Scottish Event Campus (SEC) in Glasgow. Picture date: Monday November 1, 2021 - Phil Noble/PA Wire

COP26 is under way.

The first COP was 1995: that was 26 years ago when they sat down and tried to resolve the problem of climate change.

I coin a phrase from Omar Khayyam: “The moving finger writes and moves on.”

They have been writing and moving on for all these 26 years and to date have not achieved one iota.

If they think that meeting 26 is going to change things, then there will be 200 optimists attending.

Don McKay, Provost Hogg Court

Gamble with taxpayers’ money just won’t pay off

The news the city council has decided to pump as yet unspecified millions into a new building to replace the former BHS and New Market has to be a matter of concern to the council taxpayer.

With the recent closure of John Lewis and Debenhams – not to mention the large number of vacant retail units in the city centre – there is far too much retail space chasing far too few prospective occupiers.

In short this is not the time to gamble with more taxpayers’ money. I would suggest our councillors look up the law of diminishing returns and take the appropriate steps.

George Morrison, Dyce