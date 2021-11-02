Readers’ letters: 26 years of COP and no change

COP26 is under way.

The first COP was 1995: that was 26 years ago when they sat down and tried to resolve the problem of climate change.

I coin a phrase from Omar Khayyam: “The moving finger writes and moves on.”

They have been writing and moving on for all these 26 years and to date have not achieved one iota.

If they think that meeting 26 is going to change things, then there will be 200 optimists attending.

Don McKay, Provost Hogg Court

Gamble with taxpayers’ money just won’t pay off

The news the city council has decided to pump as yet unspecified millions into a new building to replace the former BHS and New Market has to be a matter of concern to the council taxpayer.

With the recent closure of John Lewis and Debenhams – not to mention the large number of vacant retail units in the city centre – there is far too much retail space chasing far too few prospective occupiers.

In short this is not the time to gamble with more taxpayers’ money. I would suggest our councillors look up the law of diminishing returns and take the appropriate steps.

George Morrison, Dyce