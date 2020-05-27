Readers’ letters: Club land

I had to smile at Frank Gilfeather’s piece about Keith Wyness stating there is no place for small clubs.
From the beginning of recorded time people have got together to kick a bag of wind about, and will continue to do so, and people will gather to watch them.
Just because the likes of Mr Wyness can’t fill their wallets from the activity doesn’t mean the activity will stop.
David Bashforth.
Help support quality local journalism … become a digital subscriber to the Evening Express
For as little as £5.99 a month you can access all of our content, including Premium articles.Subscribe