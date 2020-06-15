Readers’ Letters: Not good enough

RE Pupils in Scotland may return to classes for at least half the working week after the summer break, according to Education Secretary John Swinney.
Hopefully it will be 50% of the time at least.
Last week we were told by my daughter’s academy it will be one week in three, which really isn’t good enough for kids that may have to sit exams and for parents to work if they have young kids.
nw.
