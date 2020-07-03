Readers’ Letters: Opening up Union Street

I wrote to the Evening Express on how to open up Union Street.

One was for the council to reduce rates on shops or even rent for a period of time to encourage more shops.

The second was to make Union Street a pedestrian area. It has taken a pandemic for the council to realise this is a good idea and give the shoppers free movement.

There is no need for cars to be driving up and down Union Street.

They will soon get a route that suits them. Why? Because they will have to now.

Don McKay, Provost hogg Court.