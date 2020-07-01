Show Links
Readers’ Letters: Drastic changes

by Readers' Letters
01/07/2020, 12:58 pm
May I take this opportunity to respond to the observations made by Gordon Park with regards to the pedestrianisation of Union Street.

He states that drastic changes must be made and I thoroughly agree.

He states that a tram system was proposed to run the length of Union Street – yes he is right so where is it? I also remember an escalator being proposed to ensure connectivity between Union Street and Union Square – again were is it?

James Noel