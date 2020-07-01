Readers’ Letters: Drastic changes

May I take this opportunity to respond to the observations made by Gordon Park with regards to the pedestrianisation of Union Street.
He states that drastic changes must be made and I thoroughly agree.
He states that a tram system was proposed to run the length of Union Street – yes he is right so where is it? I also remember an escalator being proposed to ensure connectivity between Union Street and Union Square – again were is it?
James Noel
Help support quality local journalism … become a digital subscriber to the Evening Express
For as little as £5.99 a month you can access all of our content, including Premium articles.Subscribe