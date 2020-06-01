Readers’ Letters: Lost Eden

According to press reports the Eden Project is considering creating a new attraction in Dundee.
Unfortunately our own once fair city Aberdeen is not in the race for this massive investment.
It’s sad to see our city becoming more and more irrelevant to investors as time goes on. We had it all but due to arrogance and political interference we threw it all away.
James Noel, Leggart Terrace, Aberdeen.
Help support quality local journalism … become a digital subscriber to the Evening Express
For as little as £5.99 a month you can access all of our content, including Premium articles.Subscribe