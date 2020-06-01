Show Links
Readers’ Letters: Lost Eden

by Readers' Letters
01/06/2020, 4:32 pm
The Eden Project
According to press reports the Eden Project is considering creating a new attraction in Dundee.

Unfortunately our own once fair city Aberdeen is not in the race for this massive investment.

It’s sad to see our city becoming more and more irrelevant to investors as time goes on. We had it all but due to arrogance and political interference we threw it all away.

James Noel, Leggart Terrace, Aberdeen.

 