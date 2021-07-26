Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
News / Opinion / Readers' Letters

Readers’ letters: Call to rid city of ‘flying rats’

By Readers' Letters
26/07/2021, 5:00 pm Updated: 26/07/2021, 6:10 pm
Gulls are causing a stir in Aberdeen.
I read Kirsty Jenkins’ letter regarding seagulls, July 24, with confusion and annoyance, with my annoyance being compounded by my partner’s ordeal at Berryden car park on Sunday.

On departure from Sainsbury’s with her trolley containing two large shopping bags, she was immediately stalked by a large seagull, which landed on the trolley at one point, swooped on her three times, then finally pinched a pack of steak mince.

The flying rat then opened the mince using its beak, and was joined by a further half dozen or so gulls.

Sainsbury’s was informed, and we were told this has happened on a number of occasions.

What does Kirsty Jenkins think of this?

For many years, we in Aberdeen have been pestered by these despicable birds. I wish to start up some kind of campaign to rid our city of these unwanted birds, and request the EE to assist and kick this off.

Gordon Park.

Big difference

In Frank Gilfeather’s column, July 22, he compared Grampian Television to GB News, and speculates that the newcomer to our screens may suffer the same sad demise as our local television channel did.

There is a big difference between Grampian Television and GB News.

Grampian Television was tremendous, and will forever be remembered as such.

GB News on the other hand…

Judi Martin, Maryculter.

Cruel and unjust

Whilst I do not condone what Alan Mitchell did, I concur totally with Alison Payne’s view.

A suspended sentence would surely have been warning enough.

The tariff handed out seems to be cruel and unjust.

The law is supposed to protect the weaker members of society from habitual petty criminals.

The sheriff is there not to blindly apply the law, but to interpret it.

I hope Mr Mitchell will appeal his sentence and that it will be reduced.

J De Luge, Mannofield.