Readers’ letters: Call to rid city of ‘flying rats’

I read Kirsty Jenkins’ letter regarding seagulls, July 24, with confusion and annoyance, with my annoyance being compounded by my partner’s ordeal at Berryden car park on Sunday.

On departure from Sainsbury’s with her trolley containing two large shopping bags, she was immediately stalked by a large seagull, which landed on the trolley at one point, swooped on her three times, then finally pinched a pack of steak mince.

The flying rat then opened the mince using its beak, and was joined by a further half dozen or so gulls.

Sainsbury’s was informed, and we were told this has happened on a number of occasions.

What does Kirsty Jenkins think of this?

For many years, we in Aberdeen have been pestered by these despicable birds. I wish to start up some kind of campaign to rid our city of these unwanted birds, and request the EE to assist and kick this off.

Gordon Park.

Big difference

In Frank Gilfeather’s column, July 22, he compared Grampian Television to GB News, and speculates that the newcomer to our screens may suffer the same sad demise as our local television channel did.

There is a big difference between Grampian Television and GB News.

Grampian Television was tremendous, and will forever be remembered as such.

GB News on the other hand…

Judi Martin, Maryculter.

Cruel and unjust

Whilst I do not condone what Alan Mitchell did, I concur totally with Alison Payne’s view.

A suspended sentence would surely have been warning enough.

The tariff handed out seems to be cruel and unjust.

The law is supposed to protect the weaker members of society from habitual petty criminals.

The sheriff is there not to blindly apply the law, but to interpret it.

I hope Mr Mitchell will appeal his sentence and that it will be reduced.

J De Luge, Mannofield.