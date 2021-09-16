Readers’ letters: Torry deserves its green space

As a retired city councillor who served on the planning committee for 18 years, from 1999 until May 2017, I have seen Torry decimated over the years and tried to protect the residents when I could.

In the first instance, when I was a new councillor, it was the sewage plant. Prior to it being built, we went on a site visit and were resoundingly reassured that there would be no odours emitted from the plant. I was dubious but it went ahead. Result – a revolting smell for Torry folk. Next, the heat from the waste plant.

The first incinerator was to be built where the huge new shed stands at the new harbour. It fell through, and next it was the heat from water Plant – ie incinerator. I was appalled by this due to its location near municipal housing and Tullos School.

It will take 40 lorryloads per day going through Torry to feed this monster. However it is now under construction. Now the council in their wisdom – or lack of it – want St Fittick’s Park, the only green space left in Torry, to become an Energy Transistion Zone,

ie industry covering the park. This should be put on the industrial site.

While I was on the council, I was on the board of directors of Aberdeen Countryside Project. The staff, volunteers and residents worked to make St Fittick’s Park the lovely area it is today.

People in Torry have to put up with smells, exhaust fumes from all the traffic – and now

their only recreational space is being taken from them. I am very disappointed that

the planning committee seems in favour of these plans. For the health and wellbeing

of the good folk who live in the area, this must be stopped.

Muriel Jaffrey, A Burgess of the Royal Burgh and City of Aberdeen

Our city bins are rubbish

I agree with Dennis Grattan that more money should be directed to the waste disposal bins that are not big enough to hold the waste deposited, attracting birds and vermin.

The money Aberdeen Council is spending on the Union Street clean-up is a waste. There are no more big stores to shop in, just pubs, bookmakers and charity shops.

Union Street looks more like a disused cowboy movie set. All we need is the tumbleweed blowing down the street.

Don McKay, Torry

Wallet find

I would like to thank the gentleman who handed in my wallet he found in the car park at Tesco Extra Danestone.

The gentleman was asked but he did not leave his name.

GK, Danestone