Readers’ Letters: Sturgeon ‘best placed’

Regarding Nicola Sturgeon and the coronavirus restrictions: I’m not an SNP fan at all but she’s the one with the facts at her fingertips.

She’s the one with the experts in her ears.

I wish outsiders acting out of their own selfish and naked self-interest would just let her get on with it and stop interfering.

Z Stan

MP church gaffe

RE the Church being disappointed over the reports MP Margaret Ferrier attended service: is there actually no end to this woman’s stupidity?

She is unbelievably selfish.

She doesn’t care who she passes the virus on to. Not only did she travel from London to Glasgow by train, she has also been in a church.

K Milne.