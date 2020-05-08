Moreen Simpson: Something rings a bell with repeats

Thanks to the great British lockdown, viewers are being treated to loads of repeats we’re not quite remembering from before.

Best time to spot them is 9pm on the Beeb or ITV. We sit there transfixed by a murder plot, like Innocent, then – suddenly – about halfway through, something rings a bell.

Oh, stuff this for a lark. Check Google, and sure enough, it was first shown in 2014. Enough time to forget, but not quite to forgive.