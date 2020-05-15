Moreen Simpson: Windy national treasure has overstayed welcome

She seems to have developed a lucrative niche for herself as an aged national treasure, but Miriam Margoyles is a gem I can do without.
On Graham Norton, she thinks her ditsy, wide-eyed act lets her get away with saying some downright foul things. I’m no prude, but she embarrases me. On her telly travels to distant climes, she’s the dear old wifie with a licence to break wind or insult others.
Now she’s had to backtrack for saying on The Last Leg she wanted Boris Johnson to die from his Covid.
Surely we’ve finally seen and heard enough of her.
