Moreen Simpson: Windy national treasure has overstayed welcome

by Moreen Simpson
15/05/2020, 1:38 pm
EMBARGOED TO 0001 MONDAY FEBRUARY 3 Undated handout photo issued by Public Health England of actresses Barbara Windsor and Miriam Margoyles supporting the new Be Clear on Cancer campaign to warn over 70s of the danger of breast cancer. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Issue date: Monday February 3, 2014. One in three cases of breast cancer are in women aged 70 and over - an age group that is not routinely screened, new figures show. Around 13,500 women aged 70 and over are diagnosed with breast cancer in England every year, according to data from Public Health England (PHE), which is launching the campaign to highlight the issue. See PA story HEALTH Breast. Photo credit should read: John Wright/Public Health England/PA Wire NOTE TO EDITORS: This handout photo may only be used in for editorial reporting purposes for the contemporaneous illustration of events, things or the people in the image or facts mentioned in the caption. Reuse of the picture may require further permission from the copyright holder.
She seems to have developed a lucrative niche for herself as an aged national treasure, but Miriam Margoyles is a gem I can do without.

On Graham Norton, she thinks her ditsy, wide-eyed act lets her get away with saying some downright foul things. I’m no prude, but she embarrases me. On her telly travels to distant climes, she’s the dear old wifie with a licence to break wind or insult others.

Now she’s had to backtrack for saying on The Last Leg she wanted Boris Johnson to die from his Covid.

Surely we’ve finally seen and heard enough of her.

