Moreen Simpson: Music Hall memories are special

Thanks to the EE for highlighting the 200th anniversary of that grand institution, the Music Hall.

I’d no idea one of my literary heroes, Charles Dickens, had once been a regular on the stage giving readings from his novels. How’s that for a gig?

Most Neesters will have their own, special memories of the place, which was once renowned for having among the best acoustics in the country. Just going up the steps and through the pillars sets the pulse racing.

One of its unique qualities is that it has been the venue for such a huge range of actitivies down through the decades.

Seminal moments for me, like the prizegiving on my last day at school or our class coming first in a country dancing competition. Watching my quine do the same. A succession of General Election hustings and nail-biting counts.

Stirring performances by Scottish and international orchestras, intimate pop concerts – I could nearly touch gorrrgeous David Essex. Billy Connolly at his banana-booted funniest.

Even a CBeebies Show Me Show Me show.

We’re lucky to have it.