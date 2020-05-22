Moreen Simpson: Mince and tatties – and the one-eyed parkie

Thanks to Facebook for so many wonderful photies from donkey’s years ago.

I joined the Aberdeen Journals site only to find masellie near to tears with pics of the loons and quines I’d meet every day down through the decades, in and out of big stories, mince and tatties in the canteen. And the Rosemount memories site.

Loons playing fitba’ at the Westburn me and my fellow predatory quines setting aside oor bikes to become daftie cheerleaders.

Nelson’s Angels, chased by the one-eyed parkie.