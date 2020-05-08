Moreen Simpson: Many have memories of the Matty

Spooky. It’s exactly 43 years since I was lying in state in my room on the top floor of the Matty in Aberdeen, such a brilliant view.

And now I see in the EE a new video about the hospital has just been released.

The old Matty is about to make way for the superb new Baird Family Hospital, but when the bulldozers finally move in, won’t we just be singing out? How many of you readers had your babies there? Unforgettably moving memories, when your lives changed forever – in the most superb way. And what about the births of your grandchildren?

Thanks to the dreaded pre-eclampsia, I spent eight weeks in a research room overlooking the city. That was the upside. The downside, I was banned from using the lavvies, so I’d to tiddle in what looked like my soup pan at home.

Doris, the obstetrician who’d been looking after me for so mony weeks, set a date for the C-Section. Sadly, days before, she fell and broke her wrist (Ye Gods!) so the nearly retired Prof MacGillivray (and affa famous) did the cut. Knave to the chaps. Not the wee bikini effort most of you have. Too much information.