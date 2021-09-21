Scott Begbie: Brexiteers are selling the fantasy of imperial England by the pound

Finally we have means to measure the insane fantasy of Brexit – in pounds and ounces.
That Westminster is floating the idea of allowing shops to return to imperial measurements for selling goods underlines one of the big driving forces behind us crashing over the cliff and out of Europe: blind nostalgia.
A hankering for the days when you could buy a quarter of gum drops for tuppence ha’penny.
Continue Reading
Pay only £1 today to read this premium article, and get 30 days unlimited access to all of our content, including special investigations, expert opinions, and more.Subscribe
Help support quality local journalism … become a digital subscriber to the Evening Express
For as little as £5.99 a month you can access all of our content, including Premium articles.Subscribe