Rachel Corsie: Kim’s on the mend after ankle injury

I started the week with a FaceTime with one of my closest friends, Arsenal captain Kim Little.

She is balancing a slightly different set of frustrations as she returns from ankle surgery she underwent last month.

The injury, which she had played through for some time, had unfortunately resulted in a minor operation being required to fix the problem.

Although she was expected to return before the end of the FAWSL season, which was due to be wrapped up in May, the timeline might have been tight in getting back for any significant competitive football before the summer.

Kim is one of the top professionals for many reasons and has followed her rehab with attention to the finest detail.

The positive has been that the stoppage in games has allowed her to lift any time pressures she felt for her return to domestic action.

However, she had to amend her strict rehab programme and training plans.

Hopefully the added time will allow for the better recovery of her ankle and her body as a whole.

As a Scotland team, we will be grateful to have her back for our Euro 2022 qualifiers, now rescheduled for later this year.