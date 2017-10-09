John Reynolds: Ready for next chapter as I close the book on my column after decade

There’s an old saying, “all good things come to an end” and it’s with that in mind I have to say this is my very last column.

Ten years ago I was approached by the Evening Express and asked if I would be interested in writing a column for the Monday edition of the paper.

Needless to say I had huge reservations never having done anything like it before.

The sound advice I received from a close friend was, “just be yourself John” and that’s exactly what I’ve tried to do since that very first column in January 2008.

I was working out how many column pieces I’ve written during my time and it amounts to 1,521, which equates to 813,735 words.

I wonder how many words there are in a novel and if that’s what my literary future holds, memoirs of my 31 years on the council perhaps, highlighting what really happens behind the scenes.

An interesting thought, turning my precious diaries into a book with all the personalities and what they did to whom.

The mind boggles.

I tried to make it interesting and current, bearing in mind I usually write my column on Wednesday or Thursday, which could so easily be out of date by the following Monday.

I’d like to put on record my thanks to my darling wife Helen for all her help, editing my pieces before I send them or telling me a particular piece is a load of rubbish, or even worse.

Without her help I don’t think I would have lasted as I long as I have.

I have thoroughly enjoyed my almost 10 years with the Evening Express and wish to thank my friends on the paper for their guidance over the years.

Finally, and most importantly, can I say what a pleasure it’s been writing my column. I genuinely appreciated the positive comments received from readers in person, by e-mail and by phone.

Thank you so much for your support.