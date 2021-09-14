Scott Begbie: Janey Godley row is no excuse for rage, hate and venom

When did rage, hate and venom become acceptable ways to express an opinion in our society?

And at what point did the ideas of forgiveness and redemption, the belief that people can make mistakes and learn from them, go out of fashion?

As the Janey Godley row escalated last week, it was horrifying to watch how much bile was being spewed by online trolls at the comedian, and anyone and everyone associated with her.

That included, sadly, the innocent family-friendly treat that is His Majesty’s panto, the very last place you’d expect as the target of blind hatred.

Have you never said anything offensive?

Janey Godley’s past tweets were offensive and unacceptable? Making racist jibes and taking swipes at disabilities isn’t on and can never be condoned or tolerated.

Have you never, in your entire existence, made a joke or said something truly offensive?

But she put her hand up straight away, made a full and dignified apology – while making the point that she, like every single one of us, is a work in progress.

That was never going to be enough to halt the inevitable – her withdrawal from Beauty and the Beast and the axing of the Covid campaign which she was fronting.

Janey’s comments were appalling. But so was the vicious pile-on that happened online – one driven relentlessly by politics as much as outrage at her comments.

I have a question for those demanding Janey be cancelled not just for Christmas but for life. Have you never, in your entire existence, made a joke or said something truly offensive?

Thank goodness, there was no social media around when I was growing up. An online trail of some of the gags I used to crack back in the day doesn’t bear thinking about.

There wasn’t a single vulnerable group or minority I didn’t think was fair game for a punchline if it was “funny”.

Why? Because that was the sort of humour I was seeing on TV, back when Love Thy Neighbour ruled supreme. Bernard Manning was family entertainment.

We told these jokes in the playground, later in the pub. Then we realised – well most of us did – that wasn’t on. It wasn’t funny, it was vile.

As humans we should change, forgive and grow

I learned. I changed the way I think. I’m human and that’s what we do. Grow.

And, as humans, we forgive. Or we used to.

If all we do is sit in our silos, convinced of our own rightness, we will never learn

Now, thanks to social media, too many people use the anonymity of technology to be as nasty and cruel as possible without thinking of the damage they inflict, not just on the object of their hate, but on society as a whole.

If all we do is sit in our silos, convinced of our own rightness, put our fingers in our ears and scream at anyone who disagrees, we will never learn, never grow, never become better people or a better society.

It would be sad if future historians look back on our age as the time humanity built the tools to instantly share our experience, knowledge and wisdom, then used it to call each other nasty names instead.

Scott Begbie is entertainment editor for The Press & Journal and Evening Express

