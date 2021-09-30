Frank Gilfeather: Greens have waged war on oil and gas but ignore bus pollution

The Stagecoach bus in front of my car belched out the kind of fumes that would have had the Green Party baying for blood.

My vehicle filled with toxins and oxygen masks fell from above, while a woman shouted: “Put your own mask on first; to hell with the kids.”

Under 21st century regulations, my guess is that the bus shouldn’t have been on the road and spewing out smoke as it turned into its terminus on Aberdeen’s Market Street, one of the country’s most polluted roads.