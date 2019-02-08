Graham Hunter: The pilgrimage of Pedro says a lot

How much do you remember of Peter Beardsley?

Newcastle, Liverpool, Everton, England. Geordie.

Seventh wonder of the football world, in my opinion.

His delightful, jinking, mercurial movements – allied to the cheekiness of his character – made him the Englishman who most resembles Messi.

He’s not Spanish but his nickname is: Pedro – a sign.

English passport, Latin instincts with the ball.

Peter, pictured, could sell a dummy to a penniless, motionless stone statue.

Such was his ability to fool you with the dip of a shoulder that he even dummied Terry Yorath at a North American traffic stop and sent the Leeds legend illegally racing off through red lights just to try to beat Pedro, even in their respective cars.

Last Sunday he flew to Barcelona simply to be at the Camp Nou to pay homage to the greatest player in the world. Leo Messi. When the greats need to worship the greatest, it tells you something magical about Messi.