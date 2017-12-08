Graham Hunter: Mascherano working behind the scenes in bid to help Argentina

In theory this is the time when the Little Boss must come to Barcelona’s rescue. Again.

No, not wee Messi but Javier Mascherano, who goes by the nickname “Jefecito” – the Little Boss.

Coming to the rescue, one way or another, has been Mascherano’s metier since joining Barça in 2010

On leaving Liverpool for the Camp Nou, Barcelona were short on cash so he accepted taking a seven figure pay-cut. Nothing to do with drying up oil fields or the price of a barrel.

When Barcelona required him to abandon his organising central midfield role, where he was one of the best in the world, he stepped back to centre half and stayed there.

Famously, Masche turned around his trajectory at Barça, where “I initially didn’t think I was good enough to last for very long”, with a signature rescue-mission.

The year 2011 was the season when the Blaugrana won two extra-ordinary semi-finals against Real Madrid during “The Clásico Wars” and, that May, produced one of the all-time great performances in a European final while taking apart Sir Alex Ferguson’s Manchester United.

But in the first knock-out round, Pep Guardiola’s team were about to give meaning to the adjective.

Camp Nou, last minute, Arsenal. One more away goal for Arsene Wenger’s team and Barça are knocked out.

Jack Wilshere puts Nicklas Bendtner through on goal, but the Dane’s touch offers a millimetre of a chance for El Jefecito.

He bosses the situation with a sliding tackle from behind which doesn’t even touch the Arsenal striker, doesn’t injure Victor Valdés as he rushes out to block, doesn’t concede a penalty and, crucially, prevents the goal thus keeping Barcelona in a tournament they’ll go on to win. Over time, Mascherano’s salary risk paid off nicely.

A couple of Champions League wins, a treble, a handful of La Liga medals and enormous respect.

While players like Xavi, Carles Puyol, Valdés and Dani Alves moved on, if Barcelona didn’t have the grit, the steel and the ferocious competitiveness of El Jefecito, they’d have had to invent him.

His current rescue orders are simple. Stand-in for the injured Samuel Umtiti.

At a time when away tests at Villarreal, Real Madrid, Real Sociedad and Celta Vigo are all looming in the league and cup, the French centre-half will be an enormous loss for the next eight weeks. The club’s player of the season so far, Messi included.

But, as you might have deduced, there’s a problem.

The little boss wants to be in charge of his own destiny.

He wants Barcelona to let him move in January to a club where he’ll be 99% guaranteed of constant game time in order to be in peak shape, aged 33, for a last shot at winning the World Cup with Argentina.

He says: “I’m experienced enough to know that my journey at Barça has very little time left.”

Messi says: “I understand why Masche wants to leave.”

Coach Ernesto Valverde says: “He’s ours. We need him.”

But Mascherano’s case is not whimsical.

Argentina’s lust to lift the World Cup is infamous. They hate suffering in Brazil’s shadow.

However, don’t forget that Mascherano is also part of a generation carrying historic pain and humiliation.

Argentina have lost the Copa America finals of 2004, 2007, 2015 and 2016 (plus the World Cup final in 2014) and guess whose is the only name on every team sheet?

“I think I am the only one to have that honour” Mascherano laughs sheepishly.

“I’ve won countless other trophies, but people just want to talk about the ones I’ve lost!

“Losing is as much part of this profession as winning.

“Sadly, I’ve experienced quite a few defeats while playing for my country and I’m not afraid to acknowledge that.

“I could, of course, point out that I’ve won two Olympic medals along the way … but I won’t. There’s not always a rational explanation for what happens in this game and sometimes you’ve just got to accept the way things go”.

He’s only still playing for “La Selección” out of expediency and honour it transpires.

Back in the summer of 2016, having lost the Copa America final against Chile on penalties for the second time in a year, El Jefecito admitted it was “torture” and mentioned “karma”.

Then Messi quit.

“Messi announced that he wouldn’t play for Argentina again.

“I was devastated too, but Tata Martino (the then Argentina coach) told me that I must stay to support the less experienced players.

“I didn’t try to persuade Leo to stay.

“I’d seen how inconsolable losing our third final in a row made him. He had to be left to make his own decision.

“Happily, with time to think it over, he did change his mind.”

Now Messi, not Mascherano, is captain and Argentina go to Russia as dark horses.

When Diego Maradona gave Mascherano the national team armband he said that every Argentina XI must be “Masche plus ten others”.

“I was mortified! It makes me very uncomfortable when people over-praise me, but at the time I just took it as Diego’s way of expressing his affection for me. I never took it seriously!”

And in fact it was Messi who levered Masche into Barcelona in the first place.

“During the World Cup in 2010, Barcelona needed to replace Yaya Touré and I told Leo that I’d love to be considered.

“He talked to Guardiola who said, ‘But Mascherano won’t get a game if he comes here! ‘How can I put Argentina’s captain on the bench?’

“But I told Leo to tell Pep that I wasn’t the kind of player who causes problems. I remember being called to his office in the Ciudad Deportiva soon after I signed.

“Pep was listening to classical music and the first thing he said to me was, ‘You do realise that you’re not going to get a game, don’t you?’

“I got my head down and worked as hard as I could and never once protested about his decisions.

“Now I want to enjoy my last few years as a player and for me that means making the most of the three or four years I’ve got left.

“Whether that’s at Barcelona or elsewhere remains to be seen.”