Graham Hunter: Can Sevilla topple the mighty Red Devils in Spain? No way, Jose!

Alex Ferguson’s arrival at Old Trafford in November 1986 saw a gradual flood of fans flying from Aberdeen to Manchester every couple of weeks for United’s home games.

I know there will be a lot of United fans reading this column today. So I urge you, in fact any of you who love football, to somehow find a way to get a ticket for Sevilla v Manchester United at the Ramon Sànchez Pizjuán stadium next February.

In this column I’ve banged on about the astonishing atmosphere at Sevilla, and their wonderful anthem which is sung before – and during – every match.

But, believe me, when United and Jose Mourinho come to town it’ll be locura – madness.

Fiery and passionate as they are down there, they don’t like Mourinho.

With good cause. He may now be the Special Once, rather than the Special One – but this was one of the times.

During his volatile three-season, scorched-earth tenure at Madrid his mob humiliated Sevilla. They won seven out of eight meetings, scoring 23 goals and eliminating Los Rojiblancos from the 2011 Copa semi-final.

Believe me, they’ll reserve a special welcome for Mourinho and if there was ever a chance of a 12th man playing a role then it’s here.

However, it’s a stretch of the imagination, further than the distance between the Ibrox board and credibility, to see Sevilla knocking Manchester United out.

Nevertheless, these two ties will be held at the Theatre of Dreams and the Theatre of Passionate Screams. Get down to Andalusia for some winter sunshine and enjoy the football-culture experience of a lifetime.

I mention this partly because the Champions League draw was good to me. The two teams I’m contracted to cover this season are Barcelona and Sevilla.

Okay, common sense tells us all there’s a fighting chance that both go out in this first knock-out round but the ties reminded me of the poem by which Roald Dahl lived his life.

It was: “My candle’s burning at both ends, it will not last the night. But oh my friends and oh my foes, it gives off SUCH a light.”

Anyone with anything about them would prefer to see the big tests laid in front of us immediately, not deferred to some hypothetical “might be a good final” date in the future.

It’s to be fervently prayed that Sevilla’s coach, Eduardo Toto Berizzo continues his currently successful fight back from cancer surgery sufficiently to be firmly back in charge before then.

If so, then what we’ll see is a resumption of the entertaining strategic battle which he and Mourinho fought out in the semi-final of the Europa League last season when the Argentinian coached Celta Vigo. Though United won, and might even have put the tie to bed during the first leg in Spain, Berizzo’s players gave the Old Trafford crowd a dazzling display of the kind of football they still yearn to see their own team playing once more.

However, having eulogised Sevilla v United, it’s the re-emergence of a European Clásico which excites me most. The Blues v Los Blaugrana.

Of the 15 meetings between the sides, I’ve been at 12 – every one except the three titanic Uefa Cup semi-finals of 1966 when a Chelsea team coached by Tommy Docherty, starring former Dandy Don Charlie Cooke, plus George Graham, Terry Venables and Peter Osgood, were thrashed 5-0 in a replay following a 2-2 aggregate draw after Stamford Bridge and Camp Nou.

Since the modern rivalry sparked off again in 2000, it has been dynamite.

A mixture of animosity and creativity. To a degree it’s a clash of the “it’s all about the winning” with “it’s all about the winning beautifully”.

At least that’s how it’s perceived. Over this series, which occasionally bubbled over into vendetta, there has been enough skill and invention from Chelsea to make pigeon-holing them as the run fast, jump high, kick long representatives seem ridiculous.

But, I have to mention him again. Mourinho was the one who poisoned the well.

Damien Duff told me that on the night of November 2, 2004, as the Chelsea club flight returned from Moscow having beaten CSKA to seal qualification, Mourinho was already preparing his dark arts.

He was hoping to draw his former Camp Nou employers. Even then, I’ll wager, thinking that eliminating Barça would be his ticket to a long, successful career at the club where, under Bobby Robson, he took his first fledgling steps as a coach.

His prize for qualification, Mourinho reckoned, needed to be, Ronaldinho, Etoo, Xavi, Iniesta and co.

Duffer’s reaction? “We all thought: ‘He’s just crazy, like!’

“The lads were just having a bit of craic with him. Like: ‘Who do you want in the second round, gaffer?’ Jose goes: ‘Barcelona’.

“We’re like: ‘Are you for real?’

“But Mourinho says: ‘No, simple! We stop them playing and they let us play.’

“And it was as straightforward as that.”

So it began. Mourinho alleging referee bias – the stuck record that he is –against Anders Frisk for Didier Drogba’s red card to the detriment of Frisk’s career. The Swede retired in the face of death threats which, he said, made him “too scared to ever go out on a football pitch again”.

Drogba made a public apology to the Swede who actually described himself as ‘a Chelsea fan since boyhood’.

Since this titanic modern series of “Clásicos” began 17 years ago the balance is: Chelsea four wins, Barcelona three and five draws. They’ve each scored 18 times. It’s exquisite.

Right now, I confess, I make Chelsea marginal favourites – for a host of reasons.

But my over-riding emotion is excitement. This is the kind of contest for which European football was invented.