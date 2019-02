I deeply feel the privilege of working in a career I love.

Not everyone gets that. In fact, very few.

Obviously, not every match you attend is thrilling and not every footballer either polite, welcoming or fun.

However, Samuel Umtiti, pictured, World Cup winner and Barça stopper, is an exception. He spent much of our interview this week roaring with laughter and showing me that he, too, loves his career and knows how lucky he is.