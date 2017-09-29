Graham Hunter: Bale heading back to his strongest and best … and that’s the truth

Honestly, it’s a scandal how Gareth Bale is treated over here. It really is.

And this isn’t some “ex-pats” should stick together type of nonsense.

I’ve watched with rising fury this season while utter rubbish is written and spoken about him by a wide variety of Spanish media “critics” who have a much clearer idea of which side their bread is buttered than on which side of the pitch Bale should be playing for Real Madrid (clue: it’s the left).

Let me make my case.

Bale cost a lot. Bale gets injured a lot. Bale “got in the way” for his club’s president, Florentino Perez, last summer. Problem.

Madrid wanted Kylian Mbappe and the brilliant young Frenchman’s entourage made it clear he’d not be moving to the Bernabéu unless one of the current front three – Ronaldo, Benzema or Bale – were sold on.

Manchester United want Bale, Jose Mourinho wants Bale.

Madrid’s president saw an easy sum – two plus two equals four.

Get Bale to Old Trafford, make a huge chunk of money back on his 100,000,000 Euros fee – and persuade Mbappé to replace him.

While all of this was happening, Bale took the decision that he liked life in Spain, that he wasn’t willing to leave what is a lush contract with three more years left on it and that his last, injury-scarred season wasn’t any way to sign off from what has been an exceptional time at Madrid.

So far so good.

Now, Bale’s injury in the spring was long and debilitating. He put his back into his work in pre-season and while his form was, initially, far from what once made him the world’s most expensive footballer, his intentions were clear. To build a foundation for another bullish season. Admirable enough.

The trouble is that when the president wants to ease a player out the door it’s a bit like the Harry Potter theme of there being Dementors in the air.

There are so many lickspittle, worm-tongued emissaries who want Florentino Perez’s favour, and who will set aside professional standards in order to try to earn it, that if the royal eyebrow is raised to indicate that Bale’s jacket might be on a shoogly peg then off fly the media Dementors.

No matter what Bale is ACTUALLY doing, they’ll use their columns, their radio shows and the chimpanzees’ tea parties which pass for football debate shows on many terrestrial TV channels here, to either sneer at him, to undermine him or to throw cold water on his achievements.

“Not at the expected level”, they’ll shriek, “too often injured”, “needs to look like a 100m player”, “isn’t this, isn’t that”, “can’t bear the responsibility for the whole team on his back” – honestly, it’s the type of mono-browed, knuckle-dragging tosh that if you heard some drunkard in the pub babbling you’d put bromide in his half bitter and tell him to change the record.

These individuals think they will get a future reward from the Madrid mandarin if the crowd gradually turn against Bale and the atmosphere becomes such that he’s, reluctantly, forced to accept that a move home is inevitable.

Sadly, the times we live in mean some fans don’t have the wit or the experience to tell sharn from sunshine. So, let me give you the first-hand, bang-up-to-date and bang-on-the-nail analysis.

Game by game, Bale is like a juggernaut gathering speed. In a squad which has been devastated by injury, suspension and “barn-door-with-a-banjo” finishing, the Welshman has, little by little, emerged as just about their most consistently dangerous player.

Take the Champions League.

And, if Bale takes another one of them he’ll have played in and won more finals than Leo Messi. Think of that!

Just when Madrid desperately needed the former European Cup to give them equilibrium for a lop-sided Liga campaign, Bale has personally gift-wrapped six points out of six for the holders.

Effectively he made each of the three goals Zinedine Zidane’s team scored on Matchday One against Apoel then, this week, he scored perhaps the goal of Matchday Two and gave Ronaldo Madrid’s second on a plate.

Madrid won their first ever match in Dortmund, after having really suffered there for years, largely thanks to their in-form Welshman.

Five of their six Champions League goals with Bale-DNA on them.

Domestically he’s been the architect of two brilliant wins on the road. At Deportivo La Coruña he scored one and made one.

Up at the Anoeta, when Real Sociedad looked like they might threaten to take advantage of Madrid’s shaky start, Bale killed the game and wrapped up the points with a bosker of a goal.

When Madrid lose to Betis at home Bale not only serves up chance after chance, mostly silver-service stuff, for Ronaldo who fluffs them.

As I mentioned last week, he also produces Europe’s single greatest moment of skill this season with a volley flick from a Lucas cross that you simply have to seek out and watch on YouTube if you haven’t already.

Adán’s save from that piece of genius is, comfortably, in the top five goalkeeper moments I’ve ever witnessed.

Yet the pages and the airwaves and the social media channels here are filled with “another so-so game from Bale” “not enough from Bale”, “will Bale ever get back to his best?”, “can he give Madrid what they need from him?”

Pretty regularly at the Bernabéu, this guy with three Champions League medals, a Liga medal, a Copa medal and a clutch of other silverware since joining is jeered and whistled the instant he shows even a millimetre of fallibility.

So, that’s why I’ve gone a bit radical – that’s why I want you to understand that Bale looks like he’s fulfilling Zidane’s prediction that within four months of him starting pre-season training in July (ie over the next couple of weeks) he’d be right back at his powerful best again.

Just don’t expect the lickspittles to appreciate that fact.