Rachel Corsie: Funds may be key for women’s game

It has been something that I have certainly heard being flirted with before, however the Premier League has confirmed its interest in taking over the running of the women’s top flight of football.

Whilst the timing is not considered to be right just yet, the Premier League has committed to putting £1m towards the FAWSL in order to help see the return of the women’s game.

Most of these funds will enable appropriate measures be carried out, such as Covid-19 testing as well as other provisions, which will help cover the additional costs that clubs are now facing.

The fragility of the game as a whole has been widely discussed and in turn the vulnerability within the women’s game is increasingly compromised.

This demonstration of support will hopefully help with the League’s capabilities in restarting the new season in early autumn, although a confirmed date remains uncertain until a full framework of safe protocols can be lined out and agreed upon by all clubs.

As things stand, the majority of clubs in the FAWSL have Premier League status with their men’s first team, and naturally those clubs are better equipped to manage the additional strain, whilst simultaneously the league standards are continually being pushed forward despite the increased pressures.

Bristol City, Birmingham City and Reading continue to be the only ones to fall outside of that category and hopefully that doesn’t lead to a detrimental sacrifice in resources.