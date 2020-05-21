Frank Gilfeather: Political flannel must not be used to cloak an alarming blunder

There are a number of worrying aspects surrounding the Nike conference in Edinburgh, where Scotland’s coronavirus difficulties began, and why those infected by the delegate who had Covid-19 were not tracked down.

Nicola Sturgeon tells us she is “reflecting” on the approach taken in response to the outbreak in February which was revealed by BBC Scotland’s Disclosure programme.

How long before “reflecting” becomes “deflecting” as she demands her aides and health advisers find answers as the pressure over accusations of a cover-up is ramped up?

Alarmingly, it took a forensic piece of journalism for the Scottish people to learn of the outbreak, while Ms Sturgeon has shrugged off claims she was wrong not to make this matter public.

A blunder, surely.

Especially when the first minister uses wishy-washy words that she will “continue to consider if there are further steps we could take” regarding a review of how such a serious issue was swept under the carpet, not a term she would use.

Here are the facts: Twenty-five of the 70 Nike delegates were infected by a fellow conference attendee.

Eight were residents of Scotland.

Twenty Lloyds banking staff shared facilities with the delegates, and three tour guides took groups of 20 on walking tours of Edinburgh’s Old Town.

Some were fitted for kilts, and personnel who shared an office with Nike staff in Glasgow became unwell shortly after the conference.

So, the number now being acquainted with Covid-19 would have grown quite significantly.

Yet none of the groups was contacted, a gaffe of major proportions and one that can’t be allowed to pass without repercussions.

Was it a cover-up or are we to believe the FM that it was all to do with “patient confidentiality”?

Meanwhile, Health Secretary Jeane Freeman and her team have been scurrying around seeking answers – believable ones – to questions that won’t go away any time soon.

Political flannel will be treated with the suspicion and disdain it deserves.