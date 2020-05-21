Frank Gilfeather: Grounds for shake of head in disbelief

How sad life must be for those countless consumers who felt the need to queue in their cars for a drive-thru burger or a coffee.

Take the shenanigans in Elgin, for example, where a newly reopened Burger King was forced to close after a long line of cars disrupted the town’s traffic flow.

Who is so desperate that they would sit in their vehicle for ages just to savour a Rebel Whopper?

Such scenes were repeated all across the UK when Starbucks pulled up their shutters and told the nation they could reacquaint themselves with their favourite Frappuccino, pictured right, and maybe even a blueberry muffin.

If we thought the Covid-19 crisis was a time for fast-food addicts to wean themselves off their takeaway treats and instead rustle up something to eat and drink for themselves, we were wrong.

Easier to sit in your motor for an hour for food that will be history five minutes after you’ve bought it.