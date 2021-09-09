Frank Gilfeather: Sturgeon’s problems pile up as she captains second division team

WHAT was that catchphrase we used to see on banners, or daubed on

bridges and walls?

Scotland free by ’93. Or was it ’83? I can’t remember. But I do recall the figure in question had a three at the end.

And it made me wonder if Nicola Sturgeon had set her civil servants to

work on drawing up a second referendum within the next two years for a particular reason.

Scotland free by 23. It all makes sense now.

There are those who take the view the first minister doesn’t really

believe she will be granted another vote on independence, nor that she

would want one.

Defeat would bring resignation and possibly a coup by Trojan horses in the shape of Patrick Harvie and Lorna Slater, joint leaders of the Green Party and brought into the Scottish government as ministers and

a £30,000-a-year wage rise each.

Following the historic decision taken this weekend by Scottish Green Party members, Scotland’s (and the UK's) first Green government ministers, @patrickharvie and @lornaslater, will take up their posts this week. pic.twitter.com/SOmZPjintZ — Scottish Greens (@scottishgreens) August 30, 2021

Apparently, they float across various departments, not quite sure

where they should be on any given day.

It’s a bit like the school pupil who comes to your place of employment

on work experience.

“What are we supposed to do with them?” people ask.

“Just send them to Pret for sandwiches, but tell them to take public

transport.”

Problems continue to pile up for Sturgeon

Meanwhile, Ms Sturgeon’s problems continue to pile up, largely because she’s the captain of a team that is second division.

Not without reason do we envisage she’s unaware of the paucity of

talent at her disposal.

“What do you mean hospital waiting lists are off the scale and new

multi-million pound infirmaries are inadequate?

“Have we fixed the appalling ScotRail issues yet? Or is it that we

just don’t hear so much about it these days?

“Education? I’ve heard things haven’t been going well for the last

couple of years.

“What? Longer than that? Much longer?

“Right, but we’re okay with sorting the drugs issue, aren’t we? I

don’t like being top of that particular European table.

“Oh, and I gather we have a deficit of £36 billion. When did that happen?

“What? Covid? Blast, I forgot all about that.

“Have I got to do everything myself?”

Yes, first minister; it seems you do.

Which is why pulling those civil servants off government jobs and

commanding them to look at another referendum is probably a good idea.

It will deflect from your government’s inadequacies and offer your

fans the opportunity to focus on freedom, the only word many of them

understand.

Read more by Franks Gilfeather: