Frank Gilfeather column: An apology

This week the Evening Express newspaper published an opinion piece by columnist Frank Gilfeather about the issue of women being “spiked” in nightclubs.

The frightening and growing reports of such incidents – including of victims being injected with drugs – is a story we have covered extensively and sensitively.

We have featured – and strongly support – the rising demand for action to deal with these attacks, improve safety and provide better public protection.

Mr Gilfeather used his regular column to criticise some of the actions being taken to highlight the issue and force change.

He went on to say: “Surely it is the responsibility of the individual to keep themselves safe?”

While there will always be a place in the media for voices that express challenging views, on this occasion Mr Gilfeather crossed a line. The column should never have been published in that form.

The Evening Express is a proud community newspaper and not a platform for such views.

We are deeply sorry that our usually stringent editorial processes – the same processes which meant the column was not published to our website – failed in the case of the printed edition.

We apologise to our readers and to anyone else who has been offended by it.

Action has already been taken internally to strengthen safeguards and to ensure that those staff directly responsible understand how the process failed in this instance.

We dealt directly with the justified complaints that we received after it was published and began discussions with Mr Gilfeather about the issue.

Mr Gilfeather stands by what he wrote and, as a result, he will no longer be writing for the Evening Express.

We pride ourselves on the quality of the journalism we publish – whether that is by our own staff or by a wide variety of outside contributors – and on being a trusted and constructive part of public debate.

In this instance we failed to meet the editorial standards we set ourselves. We are very sorry for that and for the hurt this has undoubtedly caused, not least to victims.