Scott Begbie: Saving the planet is not a spectator sport

There’s no question the eyes of the world will be on Scotland for COP26, but there’s something we need to remember – combatting climate change isn’t a spectator sport.

It’s something we all need to do; do it now and do it every day.

Sure, the big changes need to come from the bigwigs. We can only hope the COP26 climate conference in Glasgow really does see world leaders agreeing to make the tough decisions needed to steer us away from the precipice of a planet that will no longer support our species.