For Aberdeen’s out of contract players the last three games of this season are very important.

They need to show the right attitude and the quality to impress manager Stephen Glass.

I think the Dons boss has to be pretty ruthless in terms of his decision making process.

Performances like the one against Dundee United are unacceptable and in training and games Glass needs to see really positive performances from the players who want to stay at the club and want a new contract.

The Reds have eight players out of contract this summer.

Some like Mikey Devlin and Greg Leigh won’t feature because of injury and others like Shay Logan and Bruce Anderson are on-loan.

But for the other players who will be involved they can’t just cruise to the end of the season.

The players need to show they want to be part of Glass’ rebuild at Pittodrie and that means the next three games are vital.

It comes down to attitude and the attitude in the first half of the Dundee United game wasn’t right.

If you’re not up for a cup quarter-final and ready to match and get the better of your opposite number then that’s no use for a club that wants to be successful.

I would imagine there may be crosses next to the names of some players and they’ve got to try to turn them into gold stars in the next three games.

Even then it may not be enough. Glass will have started the assessment process already and he needs to be convinced that if he’s giving out contracts he’s giving them to the right personnel.