Rangers have handled the pressure on them this season to win the Premiership title.

There was a lot of pressure on the Gers because of Celtic chasing 10 titles in a row and there was also pressure on Steven Gerrard because he failed to win a trophy during his first two seasons.

But Gerrard and his side have handled the heat this term and they have pulled a long way clear of everyone else.

To win 28 of their 32 league games and only concede nine goals in the process is incredible.

It’s been a great season for Rangers, but what’s been missing is any significant pressure on them from Celtic who have fallen away this term.

However, the scenes of celebration from the fans outside Ibrox and in George Square at the weekend has caused another potential issue for Scottish football if the Scottish Government decide to take action.

I think we understand why supporters wanted to celebrate, but you can’t condone the scenes when the country is still in the middle of a pandemic.

I’m not sure what the Scottish Government may decide to do, but they could take action.

This situation is not unique because last year when Liverpool won the English Premier League their fans gathered to celebrate and Celtic supporters gathered to protest outside Parkhead after games last year as well.

I think everyone would wish that these incidents hadn’t happened, but I hope the government doesn’t take action which impacts the whole of Scottish football.

It’s a situation that Rangers and the authorities have to deal with now.