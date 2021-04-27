Cove Rangers are a great example of why this season’s pyramid play-offs need to happen.

With three games to go Cove are in with a chance of being promoted from League One.

The Aberdeen side have a challenging schedule facing Partick Thistle tonight, Montrose on Thursday and Airdrieonians on Saturday.

But it’s great Cove are in this position and vying for a third straight promotion.

Where they are shows what can be done if you are ambitious and Cove have been a great advert for the pyramid system when you look at them coming up from the Highland League and the impact they’ve made.

© SNS Group

If you reflect on where we right now with Highland League champions Brora Rangers and Lowland League winners Kelty Hearts still not knowing if they will get the chance to win promotion through the play-offs it’s nonsense.

Brora and Kelty are clubs with ambitions, like Cove were, and the two sides need to given their opportunity in the play-offs.

It’s good for Scottish football to have ambitious clubs coming into the SPFL and trying to progress and climb the divisions.

Cove is an example of what is possible with the pyramid system and I hope that for Brora and Kelty the pyramid is open for them this season.

It’s vital for Scottish football to allow ambitious clubs the opportunity to progress.

If Cove could win promotion for the third successive reason that would be a terrific example to any of club of what is possible.