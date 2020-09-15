Willie Miller: Hopefully fan trial can be first step towards larger numbers returning

Fans returned in small numbers to Scottish stadiums with 300 Aberdeen season ticket holders admitted for the game against Kilmarnock and the same number allowed for Ross County’s fixture with Celtic in Dingwall.

When it comes to supporters returning Scottish football needs to try to lead the way and show it can be done safely.

All the people that were at the games on Saturday can be tracked and traced by the clubs and for those lucky enough to be able to attend, although it wasn’t a normal matchday experience, they were delighted to be there.

Clubs need to keep working hard to get fans back in and help bring some normality back into life.

For all the season ticket holders clubs have all their contact details and can follow the protocol required.

It’s a slow process when it comes to getting back towards a more normal life but having fans back in stadiums is one step and Scottish football can present a positive case to the Scottish Government showing that gradually they can get fans back in.

We don’t know when the next trial will be because of the rise in infections across the country, but football, and sport in general, should be used to show that we can live with coronavirus and find ways to beat it and bring back some normality.

Getting 300 in two grounds at the weekend is a positive step forward and hopefully in the near future trials can be conducted involving a larger number of fans.

I’d imagine it would have cost Aberdeen and Ross County money to cater for 300 supporters, but it is the first step towards larger numbers being admitted.

When the weekend’s trial is assessed hopefully it can be the pathway towards clubs being able to let in great numbers of supporters.