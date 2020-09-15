Willie Miller: Signs good for Dons after fifth straight win

Aberdeen made it five wins in a row with Saturday’s victory at home to Kilmarnock.

The Dons are turning in some very solid performances and have continued to improve with each game this season.

Although Killie did pose a threat I never had the feeling the Ayrshire side would score.

After Ross McCrorie scored his first goal for the Reds to put them in front early on it only ever felt like there would be one outcome – a home victory.

The Dons could have added to the tally Scott Wright passed up a very good opening and Jonny Hayes was unlucky to be thwarted by Danny Rogers on a couple of occasions.

Aberdeen’s displays of late means that if they get in front in games you fancy them to win because they’re not giving away goals.

Whatever combination Derek McInnes has used in his back three they have been solid and ably supported by wing-backs Matty Kennedy and Hayes.

Looking at the two performances to beat Kilmarnock and Hibs before the international break they’re very encouraging for the rest of the season if the Dons can continue to play to those levels.