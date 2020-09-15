Willie Miller: Sympathy for Saints after Covid outbreak

I had sympathy for St Mirren and their manager Jim Goodwin after their three goalies were ruled out of the game with Hibs.

Two of three keepers tested positive for Covid-19 and the other was a close contract and also had to isolate.

The Paisley side wanted the game postponed, but the SPFL denied that request and the Saints had to sign Zdenek Zlamal on an emergency loan.

Maybe how goalies are coached needs to be reviewed because of the virus. Keepers usually train together, but ensuring the remain socially distanced would mean if one tested positive the others may not have needed to quarantine.