Scott Begbie: Make some noise for better wages

This Thursday I will be standing outside my house clapping for our carers as I have done for the past 10 weeks.

I’ve been proud to do my bit, to show my appreciation for the NHS staff, the shop workers, the delivery drivers, the emergency services and everyone else trying to keep us going.

I’ve also had fun trying to come up with different ways of making noise with the neighbours at 8pm.

There have been pans clattered together, a cocktail shaker with bottle caps in it used like maracas, a plastic waste bin battered with a rolling pin.

My outstanding moment though was the sounding of an ancient hunting horn I have in my possession.

That’s what’s coming out this week and then I think it’s time to call it a day. I agree with Clap For Carers founder Annemarie Plas that 10 weeks would be a nice note on which to end the weekly tribute.

Let’s show our appreciation by now demanding the powers-that-be reward our key workers with the pay and security they deserve. Many of them need that far more than applause.