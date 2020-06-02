Scott Begbie: Easing of restrictions welcome … but we all need to stay patient

I had a wee taste of the new normal at the weekend and it was… all right, actually.

We marked the slight easing of restrictions by having a couple of chums over for an impromptu barbecue outside Begbie Towers.

Don’t worry, it was all very socially-distanced, with the space between our garden chairs carefully measured. I used the Richard-Osman-lying-on-the-ground standard.

Our mates brought their own cutlery and plates and we made sure the food was on a “theirs” and “ours” basis.

Although as head chef I did manage to drop their rather nice pork loin in a BBQ sauce on the ground as I manoeuvred it on to the plate with the tongs. Twice.

So there we were, in the pleasant late evening sunshine, having burgers and beer until the sun set and the whisky was broken out. Doing a half and a half is traditional. Even if it is with a strong Belgian ale and a fine malt.

For the first time in 10 weeks we were face-to-face with friends in the flesh, as opposed to through a screen.

It was easy, relaxed and just what we needed. A signpost that we are on the road to getting our lives back.

Said signpost, however, still shows many miles to go until we can all be normal again.

And here’s where we all have to keep our wits about us. An easing isn’t a lifting. We still have rules to follow and follow closely for all the good reasons the Scottish Government is setting out.

Covid-19 hasn’t gone away. It’s still out there waiting for us.

The measures we have endured for so long now have been necessary to slow its spread, to stop the NHS being overwhelmed and to save lives.

We cannot afford to undo all that sacrifice by throwing caution to the wind – tempting as that might be.

It is not made any easier by the fact the UK Government is taking England in a different direction than Holyrood is here.

However, I am not one of those looking enviously at our friends south of the border. I’m in no rush to go to a car showroom, thanks.

Rather, I am concerned for them, especially when one of Westminster’s own scientists compared easing too much too soon to lifting the lid on a boiling pan risking the contents spilling over.

Personally, I’d rather put up with staying at home now than see us all go back to square one in a few weeks.

Patience is a virtue. A life-saving one. Let’s practise it.