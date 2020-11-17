Scott Begbie: Don’t let claims steer us off path to beating Covid

ANd with that, the clouds parted, a shaft of sunlight descended and a heavenly choir burst into an angelic chorus of “hallelujah”.

Okay, that might be overstating it a bit, but news of a major breakthrough on a coranavirus vaccine sent my heart and hopes soaring.

There are, of course, hurdles to overcome. We are, after all, talking about a jab that has to be stored at minus 80c to remain viable. Joking about my spare room apart, that seems to be a fairly hefty ask.

But then, there are other scientists racing to find a vaccine as well, so we might even have a range to choose from.

The other hurdle might be a bit more difficult to clear – human stupidity, a quality which one can never underestimate.

Yes, anti-vaxxers I’m looking at you and your tinfoil hats.

It beggars belief that a development which could get us out of the coronavirus ninth ring of hell (or whichever tier we are in at the time) was met with a wave of “it’s a trap” from some.

Apparently, the vaccine will contain microchips which will allow Bill Gates to follow our every movement and control us. Quite why the Microsoft billionaire would want to know I’m in the Marine, again, is beyond me. Then there’s one about how it will alter our DNA. No it won’t. There are even outre claims it’s a means to start a cull of the human population. The eejits making these wild claims are the same ones who are busy saying the whole pandemic is a hoax and that restrictions are just a means for “them” to control the population.

I’m not too sure if their “them” is a shadowy secret global organisation or six-foot blood-drinking lizards. Either way, aye right.

But the problem with nonsense like this is that it can gain traction with some people and that can ripple out to cause doubt and confusion.

We have no room for that uncertainty. A vaccine is our road back to normality. If we can find one that is safe and effective, and soon, then we can start to get our lives back – with as many people taking it as possible.

At the moment, I am tholing the “ new normal”. I accept I need to wear a face covering in a shop, I know I can’t eat or drink in a pub or restaurant whenever I want, the way I used to. I’m prepared to go up (or down) a level of restriction when I’m asked to. I don’t agree with all the rules, but I will follow them. I can say “gosh, we can’t even go to Dundee” without a hint of irony (well, maybe a little). I do all that, knowing that one day we’ll be sitting watching nostalgia shows on telly saying “do you remember that time we all had to wash our hands and sing Happy Birthday?”

A vaccine will hasten that day and it should be welcomed as a victory of science and ingenuity over a rampaging virus that in previous times might have decimated the human population.

Anyone standing up and spouting stuff and nonsense about microchips and world orders needs injected with a dose of reality – as well as the vaccine.

Will exit by Cummings begin era of sanity?

There is one huge burning question behind Dominic Cummings’ departure from 10 Downing Street… what was in his box?

My money is on a voucher for Specsavers, a map to Barnard Castle and a couple of unwashed beanie hats.

Either that or it’s a map to which skeletons are in which cupboards.

There is another unanswered question, a slightly more serious one.

How did we come to the place where an unelected adviser held such sway over the UK Government?

So much so, there has been open speculation it was Cummings who was in charge, not Boris Johnson. Even more alarming is that would surprise no one.

The bottom line is that the highest levels of UK Government are in as shambolic a state as Cummings’ wardrobe.

That is not good for anyone at any time. It is particularly disastrous during a global pandemic with the devastation of a no-deal Brexit (courtesy D. Cummings) waiting in the wings.

Now that the architect of destruction has left the higher echelons of the Tory administration, perhaps we can see some sanity and sense restored in the corridors of power in Westminster.

And if Johnson wants to look at how to lead with common sense, dignity, clarity and compassion, he can do worse than look at how things are done at Bute House.

Pricey watch keeps health on track

Sorry, I’ll be back in a second… It’s just that I was just told it was time for me to stand up for a minute. Oh, and I need to be moving more… and I’m woefully short on my exercise target for today.

Come to that, the past week is a bit poor. Although I am doing well on washing my hands for 20 seconds everytime I’m near a sink.

You may have gathered by now that I have a smart watch. One that is on a mission to keep me on target for a better lifestyle. That’s right. I have paid a large sum of money to be constantly nagged by Mickey Mouse. I’m not convinced this is the future I was promised by Tomorrow’s World.