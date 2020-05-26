Scott Begbie: Caution is key in the road to normality

Fingers crossed that come Thursday Nicola Sturgeon says we can start easing lockdown restrictions.
Sure, it’s not a huge stride forward – sitting in the park, seeing someone from another household at a distance – but it’s a start. A sign we are starting down the road to getting our lives back.
It will, however, be a real test of our national will. These are cautious steps and we must be cautious in taking them.
Doing so now will hasten the return of normality.
Help support quality local journalism … become a digital subscriber to the Evening Express
For as little as £5.99 a month you can access all of our content, including Premium articles.Subscribe