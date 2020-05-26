Scott Begbie: Caution is key in the road to normality

Fingers crossed that come Thursday Nicola Sturgeon says we can start easing lockdown restrictions.

Sure, it’s not a huge stride forward – sitting in the park, seeing someone from another household at a distance – but it’s a start. A sign we are starting down the road to getting our lives back.

It will, however, be a real test of our national will. These are cautious steps and we must be cautious in taking them.

Doing so now will hasten the return of normality.