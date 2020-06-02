Show Links
News / Opinion / Columnists / Scott Begbie

Scott Begbie: American dreams are more like nightmares

by Scott Begbie
02/06/2020, 1:22 pm Updated: 02/06/2020, 1:23 pm
A SpaceX Falcon 9
A SpaceX Falcon 9

The SpaceX launch has evoked memories for many of the good old days of the Apollo missions.

That was when America rose to the challenge to build a better tomorrow.

Back when the US was a beacon of hope and democracy around the world, when as a nation it was striving for equality, justice and freedom for all, both within its own borders and outside.

That was when John F Kennedy held aloft a torch to light and inspire the world. Now we have Donald Trump and I have no words.

Scott's latest columns