Scott Begbie: American dreams are more like nightmares

The SpaceX launch has evoked memories for many of the good old days of the Apollo missions.

That was when America rose to the challenge to build a better tomorrow.

Back when the US was a beacon of hope and democracy around the world, when as a nation it was striving for equality, justice and freedom for all, both within its own borders and outside.

That was when John F Kennedy held aloft a torch to light and inspire the world. Now we have Donald Trump and I have no words.