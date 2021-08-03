Scott Begbie: Branding RNLI a ‘taxi service for migrants’ comes from a place of pitch-black evil

I know you should always try to see the other side in any argument, but sometimes you just can’t – because the opposing view comes from a place of pure, pitch-black evil.

Which will be Nigel Farage describing the RNLI as a “taxi service for illegal trafficking gangs”.

This would be the men and women of the Royal National Lifeboat Institution who take to the seas in any and all conditions to save lives. But, according to Farage, what they are really doing is assisting migrants.

So, let’s try to see the other side of his argument shall we? Which would be leaving men, women and children to drown in the English Channel.

Can you think of anything lower than pelting women and children fearing for their lives? Me neither

Is that where the whole immigration debate is at for some people now? Who cares if migrants die? They shouldn’t be trying to get here in the first place.

Keyboard warriors with shrivelled hearts

Sadly, the odious views voiced by Mr Farage in his constant “look at me, look at me” clamour for publicity are held by those who can only be described as vicious lowlifes.

RNLI volunteers have told of coming ashore with terrified women and children to be met by baying mobs shouting at them to “go back to France”, throwing beer cans along with the abuse. Can you think of anything lower than pelting women and children fearing for their lives? Me neither.

Words cannot describe the shrivelled black hearts of the social media keyboard warriors demanding a boycott of donations to the RNLI. Do they seriously want to destroy a charity because among the thousands of people it saves are some the xenophobes don’t think deserve to live?

Faith in humanity restored

Just when you start to despair for humanity you are reminded that the shrill, nasty voices of Farage and his goon followers are a minority, amplified by the resonating chamber of social media – and sections of the mainstream media that should know better.

You don’t put your loved ones on an overloaded dinghy on dangerous open water where there’s every chance they will die because you heard the UK has a good benefits system

For every “don’t give them a penny” post there were two or more proudly saying they were donating to the RNLI to support their vital work.

At this point, let’s have a shout out for our lifeboat crews who drop everything and anything at a moment’s notice to rescue strangers. Thank you.

Let’s show compassion

Worthy as they are, the RNLI is not the focus here. The people desperately trying to reach our shores are.

You don’t put your loved ones on an overloaded dinghy on dangerous open water where there’s every chance they will die because you heard the UK has a good benefits system and you might get a free council flat.

You do it because the life you are living is dangerous, hard and unbearable and you want your loved ones to have a future.

If we are going to be looking at the other side of an argument, let’s look at it from the side of the people in those boats. And let’s show compassion. If you can’t manage that, then at least show basic humanity.

Scott Begbie is entertainment editor for The Press & Journal and Evening Express

