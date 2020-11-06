Moreen Simpson: Let’s consult the people before overhauling city

At last, sense has prevailed. After weeks of protests from the beach-loving public, Aberdeen City councillors have U-turned.

The bizarre bike lanes and pavement widening between Bridge of Don and the Beach Ballroom will be no more.

Actually, it’s not a U-turn because cooncillors never agreed to the social distancing “interventions” in the first place.

Using powers delegated to them in June by the “urgent business” committee (obviously in a nippy-bum panic) officials went ahead with the feel-gype scheme without a by-your-leave.

That’s why I was so puzzled I hadn’t read anything in the EE about the lanes when they started going down and beach-goers exploded with horror.

Had officials carried out even the merest consulation, they’d have realised the plan was an absolute stinker.

If only one cooncillor had raised doots at the same time as the public aboot the guddle the Esplanade was getting into.

However, at last the Toon Hoose has seen the light and hopefully in future our elected members will keep a closer eye on the plot, rather than their free rowies.

Meantime, let’s agitate for the dismantling of the Alice-In-Wonderland scunner those same officials have made of Union Street, once again all in the name of social-distancing.

Hey guys, we’ve already got a maze at Hazlehead. I wish one of them had been with me the other day – mid-afternoon between Market Street and Broad Street.

At one of the bench-and-table sets on the extended pavement was a happy band of no fewer than seven or eight, shooder-to-shooder picnickers – vacuum flasks, ale bottles, plastic boxies of sandwiches and biscuits. Cheers to the get-together convenience of social-distancing interventions!

Back to the cyclists. How come this push to get everyone on two wheels when it’s obvious an awful lot of us, if we did, would probably pose a greater threat to public safety than any virus?

I’m no born biker. Didn’t learn to “go” until I was about 12. Months later, while hurtlin’ doon King’s Gate with my mate Margaret, I careened ower the handlebars and slalomed on bare knees to the Atholl.

Black tarmac in my wounds scrubbed, shoe-brush-style, in the hospital; me and mum having first bussed from the bottom of Watson Street to the Sick Kids, to be told I was three months too old to be a kid. Back on the “bloody” bussie doon to scarey Woolmanhill.

Many years on, having excavated my trusty dark-green Raleigh (no gears) from the depths of the garage and decided to get fit, my sojourns with a pal to the Deeside Line were not entirely successful.

I’ll swear the front wheel had a spooky memory of the King’s Gate catastrophe and steered on automatic pilot into the nearest gorse bush.

Mony’s the time I ended up sashaying into The Bieldie for a reviving chilled white looking like I’d just had a facelift!

Disgusting comments of their time

No doubt Hollywood superstar Johnny Depp is regretting his decision to sue The Sun for libel when it called him a wife-beater.

Although the actor is appealing the decision against him, the judge’s ruling that he did physically attack Amber Heard several times means he will forever be known as an abusive husband. His glittering film career is sunk.

In the same week, Sean Connery’s death prompted repeats of his interview in 1987, when he confirmed his opinion – first voiced in a 1965 Playboy mag – that it was “absolutely right” to give a woman a slap if she wouldn’t give up in an argument. Yeeeikes! Watching the video and re-reading his words now is truly shocking.

How come our much-loved James Bond remained one of the world’s most popular – later knighted – stars, having expressed such an appalling opinion about physical violence towards females?

Because today is very different from the 1980s. Then, such behaviour from a husband or partner did not carry the huge stigma it does now.

Parts of society thought there was nothing wrong with giving your other half the occasional punch, slap – or worse. Indeed many of the abused believed they did “deserve” the punishment. That’s why it was so difficult for the poor victims to escape.

Now society is appalled by these thugs. The more they are exposed, the heavier courts should crack down on them. Sadly, these secret beatings still go on.

No thanks to being a yank after vote

© AP

As I write, there’s still confusion about the result of the US election.

For two reasons, I’m chuffed not to be an American.

Firstly, because their electoral system seems to be as mystifying as calculus. I thought oor Holyrood Additional Member method was brain-frazzling, but it’s got nothing on the States, where it appears you can post your vote at ony time – and either it will, or won’t, get coonted.

Soo democratic. The other reason I’m ower-the-moon at not being a Yank is that neither Trump nor Biden are fit to run a corner shoppie. (Apologies to you brilliant corner-shoppie owners!)