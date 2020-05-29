Moreen Simpson: Boris Johnson is just not fit for purpose

I have interviewed many people for jobs. But while I was watching our prime minister answering questions in front of the House of Commons liaison committee on Wednesday, never have I been more sure about someone I definitely would not employ.

No wonder Mr Johnson has refused to face questioning from these leading MPs since he took charge.

He knew – and we know now – he is simply not up to the job. With his every appearance on TV, he comes across less the intelligent and wired-in statesman we so desperately need to lead our crisis-paralysed nation and more the rabbit caught in the headlights.

Today, his performances on live TV leave us shocked at his hesitant stutterings and refusals to accept what almost everyone in the nation wants – the sacking of his aide Dominic Cummings. It begs the question; how much worse would Boris be without him?

Sadly, oor ain Mikey Gove has done himsellie no favours by supporting these two indefensibles. If only he’d had the guts to acknowledge Cummings had broken the lockdown regulations, he might have clawed back a few Brownie points with the electorate.

Instead, he attempted to defend going on a drive to test eye-sight – with ludicrous and, for Mikey, disastrous results. Bad decision.