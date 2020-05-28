Show Links
Frank Gilfeather: Happy for golfers but not my walks

by Frank Gilfeather
28/05/2020, 10:35 am Updated: 28/05/2020, 10:35 am
Hazlehead Park
I have rediscovered the glorious Hazlehead Park during the lockdown, taking evening strolls to blow away the cobwebs gathered during self-isolation.

So, while I am pleased the golfers will be allowed – officially – to use the courses which form part of the area from tomorrow, I admit the freedom to roam the fairways has been very enjoyable.

In addition, almost in the “we’re all in this together” spirit, fellow walkers have uttered pleasantries as they passed by.

Will that bonhomie last?

We’ll see.