Frank Gilfeather: Student cyclist rings up the miles, others don’t even have bells

We must assume Kleon Papadimitriou has the backside of a rhino – not in size, of course – but in toughness.
He also has a name which would be worth hundreds of Scrabble points.
The Aberdeen University student, missing his family and scunnered as he waited for travel restrictions to be eased, decided to get on his bike and head for home – to Athens.
