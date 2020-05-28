Frank Gilfeather: Script-perfect video was badly advised

What was STV thinking in posting the pro-Nicola Sturgeon video on social media where a series of script-perfect children praised her for keeping them safe amid the Covid-19 outbreak?

One child said: “Thank you for caring for every individual life and for always thinking about the children of Scotland.”

The broadcaster’s head of news admitted the clip was not impartial.

So, will the offending in-house SNP fan who sanctioned the post be thrown under the bus?